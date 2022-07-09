Pilgrims brave extreme heat as they pack Mount Arafat for haj climax

MOUNT ARAFAT • Huge crowds of robed Muslim pilgrims prayed on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat yesterday, the climax of the biggest haj pilgrimage since the Covid-19 pandemic forced drastic cuts in numbers for two years in a row.

Groups of worshippers, many holding umbrellas against the fierce sun, recited verses from the Quran on the rocky rise where it is believed Prophet Muhammad gave his final sermon.

Prayers on Mount Arafat, also known as the "Mount of Mercy", are the highlight of the haj, capped this year at one million people including 850,000 from abroad after Covid-19 greatly reduced numbers over 2020 and last year.

The pilgrimage can be physically draining even in ideal weather conditions, but worshippers this year have faced an added challenge: scorching sun and temperatures rising to 42 deg C.

As part of the modest dress code, Islam forbids men from wearing hats once the rites start, and many have been seen shielding themselves with umbrellas, prayer mats and even, in one case, a small bucket filled with water.

Women, meanwhile, are obliged to cover their heads with scarves.

"We can tolerate (the heat). We are here for the haj. The more we tolerate, the more our pilgrimage is accepted," Laila, a 64-year-old Iraqi pilgrim who gave only her first name, told AFP in Mecca, where the rituals started.

Saudi officials have touted their preparations for the extreme conditions, highlighting the hundreds of hospital beds allocated for heatstroke patients and the "large number of misting fans" they have provided. A truck has also been allocated to distribute umbrellas, water bottles and small fans.

Nevertheless, the National Centre for Meteorology, which has set up an office in Mina, is sending warnings to pilgrims on their mobile phones, urging them to avoid outdoor rituals at certain times of the day, especially at noon.

Pilgrims, many of them dressed in simple white robes, chanted "Oh God, here I am", as they reached Mount Arafat on foot or in buses from the tents nearby where they spent the night.

"I am so happy to be here, like everyone else. This is the biggest haj in the coronavirus era, but it isn't big enough yet," Egyptian pilgrim Saad Farhat Khalil, 49, told AFP.

"There are one million here today, but if the Saudis allowed more, 10 million would have come," he added.

Entry roads were packed with worshippers as helicopters buzzed overhead and volunteers handed out bottles of water and collected rubbish in green plastic bags.

"Let's keep the purest of all lands clean," read a sign on a large garbage container.

The haj, usually one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings, is among the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives.

In 2019, as in previous years, some 2.5 million Muslims from around the world took part, a figure that dropped to a few thousand in 2020 and 60,000 last year.

Even though the crowds are back, Covid-19 fears remain and the haj is taking place against the backdrop of a resurgence of infections in the region, with some Gulf countries tightening restrictions to keep outbreaks in check.

All participants had to submit proof of full vaccination and negative polymerase chain reaction tests. On reaching their white-tent encampment at Mina on Thursday, they were handed small bags containing masks and sanitiser.

Today, the pilgrims will take part in the symbolic "stoning of the devil" ceremony, the last major ritual of the haj which has previously led to deadly stampedes, as hundreds of thousands of participants gather in a small space.

After the stoning ritual, pilgrims will return to the Grand Mosque in Mecca to perform a final "tawaf" or circling of the Kaaba, the cubic structure draped in a gold-embroidered black cloth that is the focal point of Islam.

Eid al-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice that begins today in Saudi Arabia, marks the end of the annual pilgrimage.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE