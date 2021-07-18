Pilgrims arrive in Mecca for second pandemic haj

MECCA • Pilgrims began arriving in the holy city of Mecca yesterday for the second downsized haj during the coronavirus pandemic, circling Islam's holiest site in masks and on distanced paths.

Saudi Arabia is allowing only 60,000 fully vaccinated residents to take part in the five-day ritual, seeking to repeat last year's success that saw no virus outbreak.

This year's haj, with participants chosen via a lottery, is larger than last year's pared-down version but drastically smaller than in normal times, stoking resentment among Muslims abroad who are barred once again.

After being loaded on buses and brought to Mecca's Grand Mosque, pilgrims began performing the tawaf, the circumambulation of the Kaaba, a large cubic structure draped in gold-embroidered black cloth, towards which Muslims around the world pray.

"Every three hours, 6,000 people enter to perform the tawaf of arrival," said haj ministry spokesman Hisham al-Saeed. "After each group leaves, a sterilisation process is carried out."

The haj, usually one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings with some 2.5 million people taking part in 2019, is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives. It consists of a series of rites, formally starting today, which are completed over five days in Islam's holiest city and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia.

Among the chosen ones this year was Ameen, a 58-year-old Indian oil contractor based in the eastern city of Dammam, who was picked for the ritual along with his wife and three adult children. "We are overjoyed," said Ameen. "So many of our friends and relatives were rejected," he told AFP.

Like the other countries of the Gulf, Saudi Arabia is home to significant expatriate populations from South Asia, the Far East, Africa, as well as the Middle East.

"I feel like I won a lottery," Egyptian pharmacist Mohammed El Eter said after being selected. "This is a special, unforgettable moment in one's life. I thank God for granting me this chance, to be accepted among a lot of people who applied," the 31-year-old told AFP.

Chosen from more than 558,000 applicants through an online vetting system, the event is confined to those who have been fully vaccinated and are aged 18 to 65 with no chronic illnesses, according to the haj ministry. Pilgrims will be divided into groups of just 20.

Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 507,000 coronavirus cases, with over 8,000 deaths. More than 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in the kingdom of over 34 million people.

The haj went ahead last year on the smallest scale in modern history. The authorities initially said only 1,000 pilgrims would be allowed, although local media said up to 10,000 eventually took part. No infections were reported as the authorities set up multiple health facilities, mobile clinics and ambulances to cater for the pilgrims, who were taken to the religious sites in small batches.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE