Photo of Dubai ruler's daughter on Europe holiday surfaces online

DUBAI • A picture purportedly showing the Dubai ruler's daughter, Sheikha Latifa, at Madrid's airport has emerged, the latest in a series of images posted after the United Nations asked for proof the Emirati royal was still alive.

The UN human rights office asked for evidence about Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum's daughter in February, after BBC aired a video shot by Sheikha Latifa saying she was being held captive and feared for her life.

Sheikh Mohammed is the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is one of the seven emirates. His 35-year-old daughter made an unsuccessful attempt to flee the emirate in March 2018, escaping by boat with the help of friends before being hauled back. She has not been seen in public since then.

The photo was published on Monday on an account belonging to a woman that British media have identified as Ms Sioned Taylor, a former Royal Navy member.

It showed the two women standing side by side, wearing masks, near an airport's tarmac. A caption read: "Great European holiday with Latifa. We're having fun exploring!"

In the comment section, the account's handler responds "well spotted" to an inquiry as to whether the picture was taken at Madrid's Barajas airport.

Dubai's authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the photo. Last month, the same account published two pictures purportedly showing Sheikha Latifa - one in a restaurant and another in a Dubai shopping mall. According to BBC, friends of Sheikha Latifa have said they recognised the two women seen in the mall image, and that the royal is acquainted with them.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE