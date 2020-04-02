Philippine ambassador to Lebanon dies of coronavirus

BEIRUT (XINHUA) - Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Bernardita Catalla died from Covid-19 complications early on Thursday (April 2) at a Lebanese hospital, the National News Agency reported.
The Philippine foreign ministry announced the death of the 62-year-old ambassador from the coronavirus.
Since December 2019, she had spearheaded the voluntary mass repatriation programme of the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon.
Lebanon has been fighting Covid-19 since Feb 21 and the number of infections in the country has reached 479, with a death toll at 14.