Palestinian leader Abbas on landmark Jenin visit after deadly Israeli raid

JENIN, Palestinian Territories - Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrived on Wednesday in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on his first visit in over a decade, a week after the largest Israeli raid there in years.

Twelve Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed last week in the two-day raid on Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp, a regular site of fierce fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups.

The raid on the camp, which Israel views as a “terrorism hub”, employed hundreds of troops as well as drone strikes and army bulldozers that tore up streets and damaged scores of houses.

Soon after the raid, several top officials of Mr Abbas’ Fatah party, including deputy chairman Mahmoud Aloul, had visited the camp, only to be heckled by crowds of angry residents.

Mr Abbas arrived on Wednesday by helicopter in Jenin camp, an AFP correspondent said.

His office earlier said he was due to review the “progress of work in the reconstruction of the camp and the city”.

Ahead of Mr Abbas’ arrival, hundreds of soldiers from the presidential guard were seen patrolling the streets of the camp, an AFP journalist said, adding that snipers had also taken positions on rooftops.

His visit “is a strong and important message... that he stands with the Palestinian people in their resistance to the occupation”, Mr Atta Abu Rumaila, Fatah’s secretary-general in the camp, told AFP.

But Mr Abdullah, a resident of the camp who gave only his first name, appeared to cast doubt over the purpose of the visit.

“What is more important is what happens after he leaves, and whether they (the Palestinian Authority) continue caring about the camp,” he told AFP.

Deteriorating security

In the camp, a few metres from where Mr Abbas was due to give a speech later in the day, a group of children were chanting “Katiba, Katiba, Katiba” in support of local armed group the Jenin Brigade.

The Jenin camp was established in 1953 to house some of those among the 760,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes in 1948 when Israel was created, an event Palestinians call the “Nakba” or “catastrophe”.

Over time, the camp’s original tents have been replaced by concrete, and it now resembles something closer to a neighbourhood.