Over 300 hurt in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

JERUSALEM • Palestinian protesters threw rocks while the Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem yesterday, as Israel marked Jerusalem Day - the anniversary of its capture of parts of the city in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said at least 305 Palestinians were injured in the violence, and 228 of them were taken to hospital.

Several of the Palestinians were in critical condition, and the police said 21 officers were injured.

Al-Aqsa, Islam's third-holiest site, has been a focal point of violence in Jerusalem throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The clashes have raised international concern.

Tensions were particularly high as Israel marked the annual celebration of the capture of East Jerusalem and the walled Old City that is home to Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy sites.

The White House had called on Israel to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day.

In an effort to ease the situation, Israeli police banned Jewish groups from paying Jerusalem Day visits to the holy plaza that houses Al-Aqsa, and which Jews revere as the site of biblical Jewish temples.

The police also changed the route of a traditional Jerusalem Day march, in which thousands of Israeli flag-waving Jewish youth walk through the Old City, so it bypassed the Damascus Gate outside the Muslim quarter, which has been a flashpoint in recent weeks.

At Al-Aqsa, the police fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at hundreds of Palestinians who hurled rocks at them in the morning, witnesses said.

The violence at the holy compound abated several hours after it began and witnesses said Israeli police have begun allowing Palestinians over the age of 40 to enter.

In public remarks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was determined to uphold law and order in Jerusalem while preserving "freedom of worship and tolerance for all".

Mr Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, accused "Israeli occupation forces" of conducting a "brutal raid" at Al-Aqsa.

Israel views all of Jerusalem as its capital, including the eastern part that it annexed in a move that has not been recognised internationally.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Tensions have also been fuelled by the planned evictions of several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.

Israel's Attorney-General secured a deferment on Sunday of a Supreme Court hearing yesterday in the long-running eviction case that had threatened to stoke more violence.

A lower court had found in favour of Jewish settlers' claim to the land on which the Palestinians' homes are located, a decision seen by Palestinians as an attempt by Israel to drive them out of contested Jerusalem.

The Israeli military said yesterday that it was suspending for a day a major drill in order to focus efforts on preparing for a possible escalation of violence.

Israel's armed forces had planned to begin their biggest exercise in 30 years, code-named Chariots of Fire.

But following a situational assessment, Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi decided to suspend the exercise for the coming day and has instructed forces "to focus all efforts on preparations and readiness for escalation scenarios", a military statement said.

Israel has also been beefing up forces in the occupied West Bank and around the Gaza Strip, where militants have fired several rockets at southern Israel since Sunday, to pre-empt any spread of unrest from East Jerusalem.

Turkey yesterday called Israel an "apartheid state" that must end its "heinous and cruel attacks" against Palestinians.

