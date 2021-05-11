Over 300 hurt in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

JERUSALEM • Palestinian protesters threw rocks while the Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem yesterday, as Israel marked Jerusalem Day - the anniversary of its capture of parts of the city in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said at least 305 Palestinians were injured in the violence, and 228 of them were taken to hospital.
Several of the Palestinians were in critical condition, and the police said 21 officers were injured.
Al-Aqsa, Islam's third-holiest site, has been a focal point of violence in Jerusalem throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The clashes have raised international concern.
Tensions were particularly high as Israel marked the annual celebration of the capture of East Jerusalem and the walled Old City that is home to Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy sites.
The White House had called on Israel to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day.
In an effort to ease the situation, Israeli police banned Jewish groups from paying Jerusalem Day visits to the holy plaza that houses Al-Aqsa, and which Jews revere as the site of biblical Jewish temples.
The police also changed the route of a traditional Jerusalem Day march, in which thousands of Israeli flag-waving Jewish youth walk through the Old City, so it bypassed the Damascus Gate outside the Muslim quarter, which has been a flashpoint in recent weeks.
At Al-Aqsa, the police fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at hundreds of Palestinians who hurled rocks at them in the morning, witnesses said.
The violence at the holy compound abated several hours after it began and witnesses said Israeli police have begun allowing Palestinians over the age of 40 to enter.
In public remarks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was determined to uphold law and order in Jerusalem while preserving "freedom of worship and tolerance for all".
Mr Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, accused "Israeli occupation forces" of conducting a "brutal raid" at Al-Aqsa.
Israel views all of Jerusalem as its capital, including the eastern part that it annexed in a move that has not been recognised internationally.
Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
Tensions have also been fuelled by the planned evictions of several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.
Israel's Attorney-General secured a deferment on Sunday of a Supreme Court hearing yesterday in the long-running eviction case that had threatened to stoke more violence.
A lower court had found in favour of Jewish settlers' claim to the land on which the Palestinians' homes are located, a decision seen by Palestinians as an attempt by Israel to drive them out of contested Jerusalem.
The Israeli military said yesterday that it was suspending for a day a major drill in order to focus efforts on preparing for a possible escalation of violence.
Israel's armed forces had planned to begin their biggest exercise in 30 years, code-named Chariots of Fire.
But following a situational assessment, Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi decided to suspend the exercise for the coming day and has instructed forces "to focus all efforts on preparations and readiness for escalation scenarios", a military statement said.
Israel has also been beefing up forces in the occupied West Bank and around the Gaza Strip, where militants have fired several rockets at southern Israel since Sunday, to pre-empt any spread of unrest from East Jerusalem.
Turkey yesterday called Israel an "apartheid state" that must end its "heinous and cruel attacks" against Palestinians.
EXPLAINER ON THE CLASHES
East Jerusalem has seen nightly clashes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with Palestinians pitted against Israeli police and settlers.
The issues and the scale of the protests have varied, covering religion, land and politics.
Here are some of the factors that have brought Jerusalem to near boiling point.
WHEN DID THE PROTESTS START?
From the beginning of Ramadan in mid-April, Palestinians have clashed nightly with Israeli police, who had put up barriers to stop evening gatherings at the walled Old City's Damascus Gate after iftar, the breaking of the daytime fast.
Palestinians see the barriers as a restriction on their freedom to assemble. The police say they are there to maintain order.
WHY DID THE VIOLENCE FLARE UP AGAIN?
An Israeli Supreme Court hearing was due yesterday in a long-running legal case about whether several Palestinian families would be evicted from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, a neighbourhood near Damascus Gate that has been given to Israeli settlers.
Some settlers have already moved into the street affected - living next door to the Palestinians facing possible removal.
As the court hearing neared, Palestinians and left-wing Israelis began holding larger demonstrations, saying more evictions could cause a domino effect throughout the overwhelmingly Palestinian neighbourhood.
INTERNATIONAL ATTENTION
The case, in which a lower court ruled that the land in question belonged to Jews in East Jerusalem before the 1948 War of Independence, has gathered domestic and international attention, amid criticism of Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem.
On Sunday, the White House said that its national security adviser Jake Sullivan had spoken to his Israeli counterpart to express "serious concerns about the potential evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood".
In addition, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Sunday that secretary-general Antonio Guterres had expressed "his deep concern over the continuing violence in occupied East Jerusalem, as well as the possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes".
WHAT NEXT?
On Sunday, the Supreme Court hearing on the evictions was postponed, pushing at least one flashpoint past the end of Ramadan and allowing more time for a resolution.
A new session will be scheduled within 30 days.
Yesterday was Jerusalem Day, Israel's annual commemoration of its capture of East Jerusalem during a 1967 war.
The event usually sees a march through the walled Old City by Jewish pilgrims, including ultra-nationalists, which could be another flashpoint.
WHY IS JERUSALEM SO SENSITIVE?
Politics, history and religion. At the heart of Jerusalem's Old City is the hill known to Jews across the world as Temple Mount - the holiest site in Judaism - and to Muslims internationally as The Noble Sanctuary.
The site was home to Jewish temples of antiquity.
Two Muslim holy places now stand there, the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place in Islam.
Christians also revere the city as the place where they believe that Jesus preached, died and was resurrected.
Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital, while the Palestinians want the eastern section as the capital of a future state.
Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem is unrecognised internationally.
