Opposition’s Gadi Eisenkot says Israel has chosen change, hopes to form government
- Gadi Eisenkot said voters had chosen change and vowed to form a government quickly after the Oct 27 election, but neither bloc won a majority.
- Exit polls showed Eisenkot’s opposition bloc level with Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right camp, after turnout hit nearly 78%, the highest since 1999.
- Eisenkot warned Netanyahu not to use security for politics, as Arab Israeli parties gained strongly and a coalition deal remained uncertain.
AI generated
TEL AVIV - Opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot vowed on Oct 28 to work quickly to form a government, saying voters had rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive rule, but neither bloc secured a majority in the first election since the Oct 7 attack.
Exit polls showed Eisenkot, a former military chief and political novice, and his opposition bloc even with Netanyahu’s hard-right camp in Oct 27’s election, with the highest turnout in decades.
The strongest gains came from Arab Israeli parties whose voters turned out in soaring numbers against Netanyahu, who has relentlessly warned that the minority would dilute the Jewish nationalist direction in which he has taken Israel.
Speaking to upbeat supporters at a Tel Aviv arena, Eisenkot also issued a veiled warning to Netanyahu over his threats to launch a new war on Iran, which could scramble efforts to form a coalition.
“Netanyahu, don’t you dare use Israel’s security for your political needs,” Eisenkot said.
After turnout of nearly 78%, the highest since 1999, Eisenkot said it would be a mistake to hold a second election and vowed to work “swiftly” to form a government.
“The public has voted for change,” Eisenkot said. “A worthy leader would accept the people’s vote of no confidence and announce his retirement from political life today.”
Netanyahu did not immediately speak but few expect him to give up.
Gideon Saar, Israel’s foreign minister and Netanyahu ally, called victory declarations by the opposition “premature”. AFP