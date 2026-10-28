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Opposition’s Gadi Eisenkot says Israel has chosen change, hopes to form government

Opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot said early on Oct 28 said Israel had chosen change after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

TEL AVIV - Opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot vowed on Oct 28 to work quickly to form a government, saying voters had rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive rule, but neither bloc secured a majority in the first election since the Oct 7 attack.

Exit polls showed Eisenkot, a former military chief and political novice, and his opposition bloc even with Netanyahu’s hard-right camp in Oct 27’s election, with the highest turnout in decades.

The strongest gains came from Arab Israeli parties whose voters turned out in soaring numbers against Netanyahu, who has relentlessly warned that the minority would dilute the Jewish nationalist direction in which he has taken Israel.

Speaking to upbeat supporters at a Tel Aviv arena, Eisenkot also issued a veiled warning to Netanyahu over his threats to launch a new war on Iran, which could scramble efforts to form a coalition.

“Netanyahu, don’t you dare use Israel’s security for your political needs,” Eisenkot said.

After turnout of nearly 78%, the highest since 1999, Eisenkot said it would be a mistake to hold a second election and vowed to work “swiftly” to form a government.

“The public has voted for change,” Eisenkot said. “A worthy leader would accept the people’s vote of no confidence and announce his retirement from political life today.”

Netanyahu did not immediately speak but few expect him to give up.

Gideon Saar, Israel’s foreign minister and Netanyahu ally, called victory declarations by the opposition “premature”. AFP