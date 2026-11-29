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Analysts are ruling out changes to production targets due to uncertainty over the duration of the US-Iran war.

LONDON – OPEC+ is set to keep oil output targets unchanged in the first three months of 2027 at its meeting on Nov 29, people with knowledge of the discussion said, as the Iran war disrupts Gulf exports and its members argue over how much they are able to produce.

The war and disagreements over production capacity threaten another difficult year for OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, as rival producer the United States continues to gain market share and exploits divisions within the group.

OPEC+ had planned to set new output targets for 2027 and commissioned its first-ever review of members’ production capacity to help set the targets at the Nov 29 meeting.

But the exercise became difficult after Iraq and Kazakhstan challenged the capacity assessments as too low, OPEC+ sources familiar with the discussions said.

The group has since leaned towards keeping output targets unchanged in the first quarter of 2027 and has reached an agreement in principle to do so.

Seven OPEC+ members who earlier in 2026 were raising output in monthly increments met on Nov 29 and made no mention in a statement issued after their meeting of any new oil production targets applying to the countries in 2027.

A separate meeting of the full OPEC+ is also taking place on Nov 29. All OPEC+ output quotas currently expire at the end of 2026.

Oil analyst firm Rapidan Energy Group also expects no changes to production targets due to uncertainty over the duration of the US-Iran war and its effect on crude output and exports, it said.

Oil prices have rallied above US$100 per barrel due to the war and disruptions in 2026 but have eased in recent weeks due to rising Gulf exports and renewed expectations of a crude surplus in 2027.

Rystad Energy sees a global oil surplus reaching 5 million barrels per day in 2027, equivalent to roughly 5% of worldwide demand, even if Gulf supplies recover only partially.

The Nov 29 meeting comes months after the United Arab Emirates left OPEC and OPEC+ to pump more oil after years of arguing that its quota was too low. Angola quit OPEC at the start of 2024, and Iraq has warned it may leave if its quota is not raised. REUTERS