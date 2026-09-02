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Once symbols of war on Islamic State, Kurdish women fighters seek role in new Syria

QAMISHLI, Syria, Sept 2 - Female Kurdish fighters who became global symbols of the fight against Islamic State are negotiating with Syria's new authorities to retain a combat role after a government overhaul left their future uncertain.

The Women's Protection Units, known as the YPJ, fought alongside the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during Syria's civil war, helping drive Islamic State from large parts of the country's north and east.

The group became one of the conflict's most recognisable fighting forces, drawing international attention for its all-female ranks in battles against Islamic State militants.

Yet the future of the force has been thrown into uncertainty since the downfall of former president Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 and the emergence of a new government led by Islamist rebels.

The new authorities have sought to fold formerly autonomous armed groups into state institutions.

Last week, the SDF was formally dissolved, with its commander Mazloum Abdi appointed as an adviser to President Ahmed al-Sharaa and other SDF members joining the defence ministry.

But there are no women in Syria's new defence ministry, and the YPJ's commander Nowruz Ahmed said she was told in meetings with Sharaa last week in Damascus that her fighters had no place in the military.

"We were aiming to join the army, because our forces have experience and expertise that would enable them to protect themselves in an organised way in the form of an independent brigade or battalion," she told Reuters at a military base in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli.

"Our main condition was that this force must be organised, must not be deployed to any place, and must not be in small groups. They rejected this proposal."

FEMALE FIGHTERS' ROLE IN LIMBO

The YPJ is now in talks with Syria's interior ministry as it seeks an alternative route to maintain an organised fighting force.

The discussions come as the new administration reshapes Syria's security institutions following the end of a war that lasted more than a decade.

The interior ministry already includes female personnel through a tourism police force. Earlier this year, Syria's central authorities proposed that YPJ fighters join that unit, according to sources briefed on the deliberations.

The proposal was rejected by the YPJ, the sources said. A YPJ spokesperson denied such an offer was ever made.

Ahmed told Reuters the YPJ had instead proposed joining the interior ministry's special operations forces, which more closely mirror her units' capabilities and could help increase female representation in otherwise male-dominated forces.

"When we discussed with the interior ministry, we told them that our forces comprise more than 1,500 fighters and we asked whether all these forces would be merged or not," she said. Ahmed expects a response "in the coming days."

Syria's defence and interior ministries did not immediately respond to Reuters questions about the discussions.

In a statement to Kurdish outlet Rudaw on Friday, interior ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba said YPJ fighters would be welcomed into the ministry's ranks, but gave no details on their potential role. Baba said units would be deployed all over Syria, and not be limited to one geographic zone.

KURDISH DISTRUST PERSISTS

The talks are taking place against a backdrop of lingering Kurdish mistrust toward Syria's new rulers.

Many Kurds remain wary of Syria's new authorities, citing mass violence perpetrated by government-linked forces against minorities in 2025 and Sharaa's former role as the head of Al Qaeda's Syria branch before he broke ties with the militant group.

The question of the YPJ's future has broader significance for many Kurdish women, who view the force as a symbol of hard-won political and social gains achieved during the conflict.

"They always see women as weak. We as women don't draw our strength from men, nor do we draw our strength from the current state," said 20-year-old YPJ fighter Goksu Ciyager.

"Of course, we want to have a special case and we insist on this."

Penaber Baran, a 31-year-old YPJ unit commander, said Syria's constitution should explicitly guarantee a role for the force.

"Until today, we have never waited for anyone to defend us," she said. "We as women defended ourselves." REUTERS