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Number of Iranian military personnel reported killed by US strikes this week rises to 13

A screengrab from a video obtained from social media on September 1, 2026, shows a missile launch on the day U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said U.S. forces carried out strikes on Iranian military target. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Sept 3 - Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday the deaths of six more military personnel from U.S. strikes this week, bringing the military death toll to at least 13.

The U.S. strikes on Tuesday were the most extensive for weeks. In the latest report on military deaths, Tasnim said six members of the regular military, including three pilots, had been killed in southern Iran. It gave no additional detail on the location.

Tasnim had earlier reported that Tuesday's strikes had killed three members of the paramilitary Basij on Lavan Island in the Gulf, with their funeral taking place in southern Iran on Wednesday.

The strikes also killed four members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Aerospace Force in western Iran, according to a statement by the guards published on Wednesday.

Iranian military casualties in the conflict that began in late February have been reported periodically, without official confirmation of overall tolls.

The war, which began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, has left thousands of people dead, the vast majority of them in Iran and Lebanon.

On Wednesday, an Iranian health ministry official said on X that from August 30 to September 2, 18 people had been killed, including four people attending a wedding, and 142 had been wounded, drawing renewed attention to the civilian death toll.

Tasnim has also reported that U.S. strikes on southern Iran on Sunday, which followed a month-long lull in clashes, had killed three people. Two were identified as members of the IRGC Navy by Iran's Nournews outlet.

The U.S. has reported 18 military personnel killed and more than 750 wounded in the war. REUTERS