No winner in upsurge of conflict in Israel and Gaza, says Tharman

The upsurge in conflict in Israel and Gaza will not bring any solution to Palestinians in Gaza or lasting security to Israel, Singapore's Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said yesterday, calling for de-escalation.

He was wishing Muslims and all Singaporeans Selamat Hari Raya Puasa "as we celebrate life in a peaceful, multicultural country".

He said there was no joy in comparing the peace enjoyed by Singaporeans to what is happening elsewhere, like in Israel and Gaza.

"Spare a thought for the ordinary people and children suffering from the terrifying upsurge of conflict over the last week in Israel and Gaza.

"The conflict strengthens the hand of the hardliners on both sides.

"It will bring no solution to the misery of the Palestinians trapped in Gaza, nor offer Israel any lasting security," said Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, on Facebook.

"What is extremely dangerous also is the new phase of violent conflict, taking place in Israel itself.

"What started with Palestinian protests against efforts to displace them from their homes in East Jerusalem, has led to rioting and violence between Arab Israelis and Jews in cities across Israel, where they have long grown up and lived together as Israelis."

Mr Tharman urged de-escalation of the conflict and to avoid a repeat of the 2014 Gaza war which killed 2,000 Palestinians and 73 Israelis.

"The more difficult task for Israel, the Palestinians and the world is to find a viable way to restart the peace process. The status quo will otherwise remain an open wound, with repeated outbreaks, and repeated suffering. And no winner," he wrote.