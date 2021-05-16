No normal life for Israelis and Gaza residents as conflict worsens

ASHKELON • Sirens wail, radio broadcasts are interrupted, cellphones beep with "Red Alerts" every few seconds, and warning messages flash on TV. When you hear them, rush for cover.

This has become the routine across large areas of central and southern Israel, from small towns bordering Gaza to metropolitan Tel Aviv and southern Beersheva.

More than 2,000 rockets have been launched by Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups into Israel last week alone, amid the most serious fighting between Israel and Gaza militants since 2014.

It is not a routine you can ever get used to, said Ms Lior Dabush from the coastal city of Ashkelon, about 12km north of Gaza.

"We rarely leave the house," Ms Dabush, 37, said from her apartment's "safe room" - a mandatory feature for all new homes in Israel - where she now sleeps with her two children.

"We take short showers and we don't venture far from home," she told Reuters.

"At times my eight-year-old son does not want to leave the safe room."

Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, launched the latest round of rocket attacks on Monday, after widespread Palestinian anger at threatened evictions of families from East Jerusalem, and Israeli police clashes with worshippers near Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site.

The threat of rockets even penetrated as far as Jerusalem, when explosive impacts in villages on the outskirts set off sirens in the centre of the city, forcing Israelis taking part in an annual holiday to flee for cover, some running under the mediaeval battlements of the Jaffa Gate entrance to the walled Old City.

On the other side of the Gaza border, Palestinian civilians also find themselves trapped between the militants firing the rockets and the Israeli military, which has spent days bombarding Gaza with hundreds of aerial and artillery shells.

Residents of north Gaza have fled their homes to take shelter in United Nations-run schools. Palestinian officials say at least 139 people have been killed, including 39 children.

The rockets have killed at least nine in Israel, including a five-year-old who was struck by shrapnel that managed to pierce the shielding of his reinforced "safe room". That attack happened in the border town of Sderot, where it is a matter of seconds between siren and impact, and the streets are largely empty of pedestrians.

Ms Idit Botera, mother of a one-year-old child, said her sixth-floor apartment was damaged in the same barrage on Wednesday. "We still haven't processed what happened, our blood is boiling," she said shortly after the strike.

"These are kids who are being damaged for life and it doesn't make sense."

Tour guide Raz Shmilovitch, 45, said: "My family is not here now, I have taken them to a more remote safe place in which they will be safer.

"In the longer run, once the war is over we are going to have to deal with the consequences of raising post-traumatic kids."

REUTERS