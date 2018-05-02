No credible signs of Iran nuclear device devt after 2009: IAEA

VIENNA •The United Nations' nuclear watchdog reiterated yesterday that it had "no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009", citing its assessments from 2015.

A spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that its board of governors had "declared that its consideration of this issue was closed" after it was presented with a report in December 2015.

The statement came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled what he said was new "proof" that Iran's nuclear weapons programme could be reactivated at any time.

Without referring to Mr Netanyahu's claims directly, the IAEA spokesman said it "evaluates all safeguards-relevant information available to it".

"However, it is not the practice of the IAEA to publicly discuss issues related to any such information," he added.

Mr Netanyahu had said on Monday that he would share the material with other countries and with the IAEA.

Separately, the Israeli leader had informed US President Donald Trump about evidence of a past secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme at a meeting in Washington on March 5, a senior Israeli official said yesterday.

Mr Trump agreed that Israel would publish the information before May 12, the date by which he is due to decide whether to pull the United States out of a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS