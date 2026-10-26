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Netanyahu warns Iran may try to disrupt Israeli election, says ‘don’t test us’

A boy sits on his bicycle next to a campaign banner of Netanyahu's Likud party on Oct 25, ahead of the Israeli parliamentary election, in Bnei Brak, Israel.

JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran and its allies might try to disrupt the Oct 27 Israeli elections, warning the Islamic republic against any hostile acts.

The premier has campaigned heavily on his security credentials, touting the war he launched against Iran in February alongside the United States and suggesting that he alone can see it through.

“We have intelligence signs that our enemies, Iran and its proxies, could challenge us with attacks in order to disrupt the elections,” Netanyahu said in a video released by his office on Oct 25.

“Don’t test us. You will suffer disproportionate blows,” he added, noting the military was ready for both defensive and offensive operations.

Earlier in the day, the premier posted an AI-generated image of a mushroom cloud engulfing Tel Aviv, alongside text attributed to a right-wing political commentator calling Iran an existential threat and arguing that all the other issues discussed this election season were trivial in comparison.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has focused heavily on hawkish national security statements in the final days of the campaign.

On Nov 21, he said he had sent a directive to Israel’s security forces to topple Iran’s clerical state. A day earlier, he posted a video of himself in front of a fighter jet speaking to US President Donald Trump by phone saying they would “finish the job” together. AFP