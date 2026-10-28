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Netanyahu vows to form ‘strong’ new right-wing government

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Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not directly claim victory, only noting that his Likud was projected to be the largest single party.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not directly claim victory, only noting that his Likud was projected to be the largest single party.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Netanyahu vowed to form a “strong government of the right” after Israel’s close election, speaking to cheering supporters in Jerusalem.
  • He said no leader should rule with backing from Arab parties, and called for the “Jewish and Zionist majority” to unite.
  • Likud was only projected to be the largest single party, while Israeli Arab parties made strong gains that could help the opposition take power.

AI generated

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed early on Oct 28 to form a new government after a close election, saying no leader should rule through the backing of Israeli Arabs, whose parties posted strong gains.

“We must put in place a strong government of the right,” Netanyahu told cheering supporters.

“The Jewish and Zionist majority must unite,” Netanyahu said. “It is out of the question to have a government that is backed by Arab parties.”

The speech, delivered after 3am, was short by Netanyahu’s standards and he did not directly claim victory, only noting that his Likud was projected to be the largest single party.

Israeli Arab parties posted strong gains and could allow the opposition to take power, although Netanyahu’s main rival Gadi Eisenkot has said he will not form a government with the minority group. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.