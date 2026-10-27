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Netanyahu says ‘they’re trying to steal the election’, attacks Arab parties

A deeply divided Israel headed to the polls for the first time since Hamas's Oct 7, 2023 attack, with voters delivering their verdict on veteran prime minister and the country's rightward drift.

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Oct 27 renewed his attacks on Arab parties, warning after casting his ballot that “they’re trying to steal the election” after reports that individuals were arrested with envelopes of cash.

Netanyahu – who has used Arab-Israeli parties throughout the election to stoke fears of a Palestinian state – said three senior officials of the Raam party had been arrested with envelopes full of cash in the south.

“We cannot leave this battle here in the hands of the left and the Arab parties that want to bring an end to the Jewish state,” Netanyahu said. “So no barbecues, don’t go to the beach – go to the polling station and vote Likud.”

Despite being a relatively small party, Raam could play a decisive role in forming an opposition-led coalition if election results are as close as expected.

The party did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Acting Central Elections Committee director-general Dean Livne referred to the “unusual” incident in a press conference on the morning of Oct 27 , saying “police, even before people arrived at the polling stations, caught individuals who tried to bribe voters”.

He said the unidentified suspects were not at polling stations and were caught near their homes, adding the matter was under investigation.

“There are no similar incidents of this kind across the country; this was a localised case,” he said.

The party of Netanyahu’s main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, accused the premier of “laying the groundwork to challenge the results”.

“We have to be ahead of Likud by a huge margin; only then will there be no room to sow doubt,” the Yashar party said.

Police confirmed three people had been arrested overnight on suspicion of trying to buy votes for Raam.

“Southern District detectives seized over NIS 24,000 (S$10,100) in cash, including pre-prepared envelopes containing money, and notes during searches of the suspects’ homes,” police said in a statement.

They attached a photo of envelopes, at least one marked with a name and others with the phrase “a gift from the Islamic movement”.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including Yashar, have complained as voting got underway that their ballot papers were being defaced and stolen at polling stations.

“Contrary to claims circulating online, there are currently no indications of systematic tampering with ballot slips,” the Central Elections Committee was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel, adding that reports were being addressed immediately. AFP