Netanyahu meeting on coalition crisis ends ‘without results’: Finance ministry

JERUSALEM (AFP) – A meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Sunday (Nov 18) aimed at resolving a coalition crisis ended “without results” and they will meet again this week, Kahlon’s spokesman said.

“The meeting between the finance minister and the prime minister ended without results,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“The two agreed to meet later in the week.”

Netanyahu was to give a public statement at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT).

Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition was thrown into crisis Wednesday after Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s resignation over a controversial Gaza ceasefire deal, leading to speculation over whether early elections have become inevitable.

After Lieberman’s withdrawal along with his Yisrael Beitenu party, Netanyahu’s government was left clinging to a one-seat majority in the 120-seat parliament. Key coalition partners say that is unworkable even though elections are not due until November 2019.

Netanyahu has sought to delay calling elections.