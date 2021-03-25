Netanyahu may have to form unlikely bloc to remain in power

JERUSALEM • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prospects for retaining power looked uncertain yesterday after partial results in Israel's fourth national election in two years projected no clear path to victory.

Though an official result was still hours - or days - away, with about 88 per cent of votes counted, it appeared that Netanyahu, leader of the right-wing Likud, would have to cobble together an unlikely coalition that might include Jewish ultra-Orthodox, ultra-nationalist and Arab parties to secure a win.

The electoral landscape raised the likelihood of yet another national ballot. Tuesday's vote followed three other inconclusive elections in which neither Netanyahu, 71, nor his centre-left opponents won a majority in the 120-seat Parliament.

As it stands, Likud was projected to be the largest party with 30 seats, fewer than its current 36.

The opposition centrist party Yesh Atid, which is headed by Mr Yair Lapid, 57, trailed with 17 seats.

Mr Lapid had hoped there would be enough parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc to oust the veteran, who has been in power since 2009.

On social media, Netanyahu had claimed a "huge victory" over the groups trying to unseat him, though he did not repeat the claim in an election night speech at a Likud rally, saying only that its projected number of seats was "a great achievement" and that he hoped to form a "stable right-wing government".

It usually falls on the leader of the biggest party to try to form a government, and that could take weeks of back-room dealings.

Netanyahu may have to woo Jewish religious parties which joined his previous governments, as well as far-right parties, and possibly even a conservative Islamist Arab party that is teetering on the vote threshold and has not ruled out working with Netanyahu.

Another potential kingmaker is Mr Naftali Bennett, 48, a former defence minister who favours annexing parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

His hawkish Yamina party is projected to win seven seats, though Mr Bennett, seemingly a natural partner, has yet to say he would back Netanyahu.

Should such a narrowly based, right-wing government emerge, it would likely be at loggerheads with the Biden administration in America over issues such as Palestinian statehood and engagement by Washington with Israel's arch-enemy Iran over its nuclear programme.

An alliance with Netanyahu's opponents from the centre-left seemed to be a political stretch.

Netanyahu had campaigned on his leadership credentials based on a world-beating Covid-19 vaccination roll-out that has enabled nearly 50 per cent of Israelis to receive two vaccine shots already.

But charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which he has denied in an ongoing corruption trial, as well as economic hardships during three nationwide coronavirus lockdowns, have weighed on his popularity.

Mr Yohanan Plesner, president of non-partisan think-tank Israel Democracy Institute, said the exit polls showed that the country remained divided and that a fifth national election remained a real option.

"At the same time, if Bennett joins his coalition, Netanyahu is closer than ever to a narrow government, including the most extreme elements of Israeli society," he added.

The dominant political figure of his generation, Netanyahu has been in power continuously since 2009.

But the Israeli electorate is deeply polarised, with supporters hailing him as "King Bibi" and opponents holding up placards calling him "Crime Minister".

Israel's swift vaccine drive allowed it to reopen much of its economy before the election, and Netanyahu had promised voters and businesses more cash stipends and millions more doses of vaccine.

