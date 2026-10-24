Netanyahu has reinvented himself. Will voters think it’s enough?

HOLON, Israel – Benjamin Netanyahu looks thinner and paler these days. Gone is the swagger of previous political campaigns. But he remains tireless, traipsing among shopping centres and television studios, trying to persuade a weary and polarised country to return him to office for up to another four years in Israeli elections on Oct 27 .

At 77, he is already Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. If he is to extend that tenure, he has to sell the deeply divided electorate on the new, more hawkish version of himself – and of Israel.