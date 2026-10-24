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Netanyahu has reinvented himself. Will voters think it’s enough?

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At 77, Benjamin Netanyahu is already Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. 

At 77, Benjamin Netanyahu is already Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. 

PHOTO: REUTERS

Isabel Kershner

  • Benjamin Netanyahu has remade himself after the Oct 7 attacks, shifting from cautious leader to hardline wartime prime minister who promises to “complete the elimination of the Iranian regime”.
  • He faces a tight election against Gadi Eisenkot’s opposition, with polls showing Likud slightly behind but still able to build a coalition through loyal supporters and allies.
  • Critics say he avoided responsibility for Oct 7 failures, prolonged the Gaza war to keep far-right partners, and deepened Israel’s isolation through settlement expansion and a new security doctrine.

AI generated

HOLON, Israel – Benjamin Netanyahu looks thinner and paler these days. Gone is the swagger of previous political campaigns. But he remains tireless, traipsing among shopping centres and television studios, trying to persuade a weary and polarised country to return him to office for up to another four years in Israeli elections on Oct 27.

At 77, he is already Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. If he is to extend that tenure, he has to sell the deeply divided electorate on the new, more hawkish version of himself – and of Israel.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.