Netanyahu claims election win despite looming trial

JERUSALEM • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emerged victorious yesterday after Israel's third election in a year despite a looming corruption trial, dismaying the Palestinians who were angered by his hardline campaign pledges.

Monday's win left the veteran right-winger in prime position to form a government and end a year of political deadlock, after similar votes last April and September proved inconclusive.

The central election committee said it had counted 90 per cent of the vote, with breakdowns of the result in the media showing Mr Netanyahu's Likud party with 36 seats in Israel's 120-member Parliament. That would mark the party's best result under Mr Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister and its first to be indicted in office.

His bloc, which includes ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, is likely to be one or two votes short of a majority, but his party spokesman said it was confident of luring defectors.

Likud's main challenger, the centrist Blue and White party, was projected to win 32 seats. Counting its centre-left allies as well as the mainly Arab Joint List alliance, the anti-Netanyahu camp was expected to control 54 to 55 seats.

While there remains no guarantee that Mr Netanyahu can form a coalition, he hailed Monday's election as "a giant victory".

"This is the most important victory of my life," he told supporters in Tel Aviv, where people danced and shouted "Bibi, king of Israel", using his nickname.

Mr Netanyahu campaigned on his tough position towards the Palestinians and on expanding Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. He also pledged to annex the Jordan Valley, a key part of the West Bank that Palestinians see as crucial for their future state, if he won.

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said the exit polls showed that "settlement, annexation and apartheid had won".

Blue and White's leader, former military chief Benny Gantz, admitted "disappointment" with the result. But he stressed that regardless of the final tally, Mr Netanyahu is still due to go on trial on March 17, after being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

While Mr Netanyahu will likely be tapped by President Reuven Rivlin to form a government, he has no immediate path to a 61-seat majority in Parliament.

The projections indicate that the secular, nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party won six or seven seats and may again be able to play kingmaker, the same position it was in following the April and September votes.

Party leader Avigdor Lieberman served as defence minister in a previous Netanyahu government and his support would easily put Likud over the crucial 61-seat line.

But after the September vote, he said he would join only a government of national unity - ruling out cooperation with the ultra-Orthodox parties allied to Mr Netanyahu and the Arab camp that backed Mr Gantz.

