Netanyahu blames Iran for blast on Israeli-owned ship

JERUSALEM • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran yesterday for an explosion aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week, an accusation rejected by Teheran.

The vehicle carrier MV Helios Ray was hit between Thursday night and Friday morning by a blast above the water line that an American official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull.

An Israeli official said limpet mines were used.

"This was indeed an operation by Iran. That is clear," Mr Netanyahu told Kan radio.

Asked if Israel would retaliate, he said: "You know my policy. Iran is Israel's biggest enemy. I am determined to fend it off. We are striking at it all over the region."

Iran denied involvement.

"We strongly reject this accusation," Mr Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Teheran, told a news conference. "The security of the Persian Gulf is extremely important for Iran and we will not allow them to spread fear in the region by such accusations.

"The Zionist regime (Israel) knows very well that our response to our security issues and areas is always firm and precise," he said, adding that Israel was the source of all of the region's instability.

Kan said the Netanyahu interview was pre-recorded on Sunday night, before Syria accused Israel of carrying out missile strikes around southern Damascus.

Israel did not confirm carrying out those strikes, but has previously said it was launching frequent military actions against Iranian deployment or arms hand-overs within Syria.

Mr Yoav Galant, a minister in Mr Netanyahu's security Cabinet and a former navy admiral, said pictures of the Helios Ray showed each hole resulted from "a mine affixed to the exterior, apparently in a night-time navy commando operation".

The perpetrators would have known about the ship's Israeli ownership from open-source material, and the incident took place close to the Iranian-controlled coastline, Mr Galant told Ynet TV, adding that a formal investigation had confirmed his observations.

Iran said in November it would make a "calculated" response to the killing of its top nuclear scientist, which it blamed on Israel. Israel has not responded to that accusation.

Tensions have risen in the Gulf region since the United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 after then President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from a 2015 nuclear deal between Teheran and major powers.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said yesterday it was not the right time for direct talks with the Biden administration and European powers to find a way to end the stalemate over the 2015 nuclear deal.

Considering their "positions & actions, time isn't ripe for the proposed informal meeting", Mr Khatibzadeh said in a tweet.

The US "can't continue to uphold the maximum pressure policy and sanctions... and sit at the table anew", the ministry's spokesman said in a press briefing in Teheran.

US President Joe Biden has offered to participate in talks between Iran and major powers to revive the accord, but the two sides remain at odds over who should act first. As a starting point, Iran wants the US to lift sanctions that Mr Trump reimposed, stifling oil exports and hurting the economy.

Mr Biden wants the Islamic Republic to first resume its compliance with the multilateral agreement that seeks to curb its nuclear programme.

