Netanyahu accused of trading favours as trial opens

JERUSALEM • Israeli prosecutors accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of treating favours as "currency" at the opening of a corruption trial which, along with an inconclusive election, has clouded his prospects of remaining in office.

Netanyahu, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud, came to the Jerusalem District Court yesterday in a dark suit and black protective mask, conferring quietly with lawyers as his supporters and critics held raucous demonstrations outside.

"The relationship between Netanyahu and the defendants became currency, something that could be traded," prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari said in presenting so-called Case 4000, concerning the premier's alleged ties to the owners of an Israeli news site.

"This currency could distort a public servant's judgment."

Netanyahu also "made illegitimate use of the great governmental power entrusted to him" in his dealings with media executives "in order to advance his personal affairs - including when he faced his desire to be re-elected", added Ms Ben-Ari.

Netanyahu left before the first prosecution witness testified in the first such trial of a sitting Israeli prime minister.

He has described himself as the victim of a politically motivated witch-hunt.

At Jerusalem District Court, prosecutors sought to establish that he granted regulatory favours to Israel's leading telecommunications company, Bezeq, in return for more positive coverage of him and his wife Sara on a company news website known as Walla.

Former Walla chief executive Ilan Yeshua testified that he had been "barraged" by e-mail and text message demands, from both the Walla owners and Netanyahu confidants, to improve reporting on the prime minister while playing down or attacking his political rivals.

"How much can you lie?" Ms Iris Elovitch, wife of Walla's owner at the time and a co-defendant in Case 4000, shouted at Mr Yeshua.

The trial will enter a more intensive, evidentiary phase but a ruling is still several months off.

Netanyahu would not be compelled to resign as prime minister unless he is convicted with all appeals exhausted, a process that could take several years.

Meanwhile, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin began consulting with party heads on who might form the next coalition government - a toss-up after the March 23 election, the fourth in two years, gave neither Netanyahu nor his rivals a clear mandate.

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party finished first, winning 30 seats in the 120-member parliament but his ability to form a stable governing coalition is precarious, a reality that has plagued him for several years.

Mr Rivlin told delegates from Likud that ethical considerations could factor in his decision, apparently alluding to Netanyahu's court trial.

"I do not see a way in which a government can be established," Mr Rivlin told the representatives of centrist Yesh Atid, the largest opposition party, which hopes to unseat Netanyahu.

"The people of Israel should be very concerned that we may be dragged into a fifth election."

An anti-Netanyahu alliance would require a tightrope deal among Yesh Atid, led by former television host Yair Lapid; Likud defector Gideon Saar; Netanyahu's estranged protege Naftali Bennett, a hardline religious nationalist; and a group of centrist and left-wing parties.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE