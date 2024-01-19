National security adviser meeting Thursday with families of hostages held by Hamas, says White House

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan attends a session during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
12 min ago

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting on Thursday with families of hostages being held by Hamas militants, fellow national security adviser John Kirby said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top