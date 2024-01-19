National security adviser meeting Thursday with families of hostages held by Hamas, says White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting on Thursday with families of hostages being held by Hamas militants, fellow national security adviser John Kirby said. REUTERS
