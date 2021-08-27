THE BIG STORY

At least two explosions struck near Kabul's airport yesterday amid a huge and chaotic evacuation effort from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said, with civilians and United States service members among the casualties of what was described as a "complex attack". A Taleban official said at least 13 people were killed in the blasts, including children.

THE BIG STORY

More than 100,000 households have collected their free masks on the first day of Temasek Foundation's mask distribution exercise. Queues began forming more than an hour before distribution began at some malls yesterday morning, with safe distancing ambassadors reminding people to keep their distance.

SINGAPORE

A total of 50 ComfortDelGro taxis and 10 minibuses will be equipped with automated external defibrillators (AEDs), starting from yesterday, so drivers can be first responders in cases of medical emergencies. The drivers have been trained in first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and AED use, and firefighting, and will be alerted to related emergencies within 1.5km of their vehicles via an app.

WORLD

Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida (right) challenged Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as the Premier struggles with crumbling approval rates ahead of a general election. Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi also threw her hat in the ring.

SINGAPORE

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) said it is in discussions with the Chinese authorities on extending the stay of giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia beyond next year. Dr Cheng Wen-Haur, deputy chief executive of WRS, said yesterday that if the extension comes through, it would allow his team to plan for another breeding season for the pandas.

BUSINESS

The blistering rally in global stocks is nearly over, any further gains will be limited and a correction is likely by year end, a Reuters poll of analysts found. Global stocks have recovered by more than 90 per cent from the troughs hit during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.