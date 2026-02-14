Medical activities halted at Gaza hospital after reports of gunmen, suspected weapons transfers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A Palestinian war-wounded man waiting at the entrance of a clinic run by medical charity MSF amid shortages of medical supplies in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 31, 2025.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, has halted “non-critical” medical activities at a major hospital in southern Gaza, following reports from patients and its own staff of armed men inside the facility and concerns over the movement of weapons within it.

MSF’s statement appeared to mark the first time that an international humanitarian group in Gaza has publicly reported the presence of armed men in a hospital or the possible use of such a facility for moving weapons.

The Geneva-based medical charity said non-essential operations at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis were suspended on Jan 20 over concerns with the “management of the structure, the safeguarding of its neutrality and security breaches”.

In recent months, patients and personnel had “seen armed men, some masked”, in areas of the hospital compound, MSF said.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said in a statement that it was committed to preventing any armed presence inside hospitals, and that legal action would be taken against violators. It suggested that armed members of certain Gazan families had recently entered hospitals, but did not identify those involved.

‘Unacceptable acts’ reported, including weapons movements

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in October as part of a US plan to end the war in Gaza. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violations.

Since the ceasefire, “MSF teams have reported a pattern of unacceptable acts, including the presence of armed men, intimidation, arbitrary arrests of patients and a recent situation of suspicion of movement of weapons”, it said.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 590 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops in the territory since the ceasefire began, while Palestinian militants have killed four Israeli soldiers in the same period.

MSF disclosed the Nasser Hospital suspension in a “frequently asked questions” section on its website about its work in Gaza, last updated on Feb 11.

The armed men had been seen in areas of the hospital compound where MSF does not carry out activities, but their presence, along with suspected weapons transfers, posed serious security risks to patients and personnel, MSF said.

An MSF representative told Reuters the organisation continued to support some critical services at Nasser Hospital, including inpatient and surgical care for certain patients requiring life-saving treatment.

‘Hospitals must remain neutral spaces’

MSF said it had expressed concern to the relevant authorities, without detailing to whom the reports were submitted.

“Hospitals must remain neutral, civilian spaces, free from military presence or activity, to ensure the safe and impartial delivery of medical care,” MSF said.

Israel in January ordered MSF and 30 other international organisations to stop their work in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank if they did not meet new rules, including sharing details about their staff.

MSF on Jan 30 said it would not submit a staff list to Israel after failing to receive assurances over their safety.

Parts of tunnel network found under hospitals

The Israeli military says it has targeted hospitals during the war because Hamas fighters were operating inside them, and parts of Hamas’ tunnel network have been found running beneath medical facilities. The Palestinian Islamist group denies using hospitals for military purposes.

Some Israeli hostages, taken during Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel that ignited the war, have said they were held at Nasser Hospital, the largest in southern Gaza.

Hospitals are protected sites under international law. Both attacking hospitals and their use for military purposes are typically considered a breach of law.

Although medical facilities can lose their protected status under certain conditions, rights groups say Israel has not shown sufficient evidence in many cases to justify its attacks on them during the war. REUTERS