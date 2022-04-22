More violence at Jerusalem mosque as Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire

JERUSALEM • Palestinian militants in Gaza and Israeli warplanes exchanged fire early yesterday in the biggest escalation in months, followed by fresh violence at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque.

Israel carried out air strikes in Gaza after midnight, hours after a rocket fired by militants hit the garden of a house in southern Israel - the first such fire to hit the Jewish state since January.

The military said it had hit an underground rocket factory, prompting another volley of at least four more rockets from the impoverished territory run by Hamas.

The exchanges come after nearly a month of deadly violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, focused on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as Temple Mount.

The Israeli police fired tear gas and multiple stun grenades inside the compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem again yesterday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics were treating a person who was hit in the face with a rubber-coated steel bullet inside Al-Aqsa.

The Israeli police said that dozens of "rioters" had thrown stones and petrol bombs from the mosque. "A violent splinter group is stopping Muslim worshippers from entering the mosque and causing damage to the site," the police alleged.

Seven Palestinians, all residents of east Jerusalem, were arrested in connection with "violent incidents" on Wednesday.

More than four weeks of deadly violence have sparked international concerns of a major escalation, a year after a similar set of circumstances degenerated into an 11-day war.

Tensions have been particularly high as the Jewish Passover festival coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE