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‘Moral cowards’: Israel’s Netanyahu bites back as dozens of envoys walk out of his UN speech

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Sept 24, in New York City.

UNITED NATIONS, United States - Dozens of envoys from across the world walked out of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the UN on Sept 24 in protest at the Israeli leader.

Delegates jeered and booed, while Netanyahu’s own team stood and applauded, and the speaker of the session shouted for order.

“If there are any other moral cowards who haven’t left this hall, please do so now,” Netanyahu said.

The hall, sparsely filled earlier in the session, gradually filled up before Netanyahu’s speech.

The Palestinian delegation had called in a memo seen by AFP for other missions to join their own act of protest. AFP