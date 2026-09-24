Straitstimes.com header logo

‘Moral cowards’: Israel’s Netanyahu bites back as dozens of envoys walk out of his UN speech

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Sept 24, in New York City.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Sept 24, in New York City.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Dozens of envoys walked out during Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's UN speech to protest his policies.
  • Netanyahu called those who stayed "moral cowards" and faced jeers while his team applauded.
  • The Palestinian delegation organised the protest, urging others to join their walkout at the session.

AI generated

UNITED NATIONS, United States - Dozens of envoys from across the world walked out of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the UN on Sept 24 in protest at the Israeli leader.

Delegates jeered and booed, while Netanyahu’s own team stood and applauded, and the speaker of the session shouted for order.

“If there are any other moral cowards who haven’t left this hall, please do so now,” Netanyahu said.

The hall, sparsely filled earlier in the session, gradually filled up before Netanyahu’s speech.

The Palestinian delegation had called in a memo seen by AFP for other missions to join their own act of protest. AFP

More on this topic
Cuba delegation walks out as Trump says freedom is coming to the island in UN speech
In UN farewell, Macron denounces Trump’s Gaza diplomacy as spectacle of shame
See more on

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

UN

Israel-Palestine

Gaza

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.