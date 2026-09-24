‘Moral cowards’: Israel’s Netanyahu bites back as dozens of envoys walk out of his UN speech
- Dozens of envoys walked out during Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's UN speech to protest his policies.
- Netanyahu called those who stayed "moral cowards" and faced jeers while his team applauded.
- The Palestinian delegation organised the protest, urging others to join their walkout at the session.
AI generated
UNITED NATIONS, United States - Dozens of envoys from across the world walked out of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the UN on Sept 24 in protest at the Israeli leader.
Delegates jeered and booed, while Netanyahu’s own team stood and applauded, and the speaker of the session shouted for order.
“If there are any other moral cowards who haven’t left this hall, please do so now,” Netanyahu said.
The hall, sparsely filled earlier in the session, gradually filled up before Netanyahu’s speech.
The Palestinian delegation had called in a memo seen by AFP for other missions to join their own act of protest. AFP