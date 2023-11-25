Mixed emotions as first group of Israeli hostages return from Gaza

JERUSALEM - The first group of Israelis freed from captivity in Gaza returned to Israel on Nov 24, on the first day of a planned four-day truce during which further exchanges of hostages for Palestinian detainees are due to take place.

The 13 released included four small children and their mothers as well as five elderly women.

They were among around 240 people abducted by gunmen from the Islamist movement Hamas who rampaged through southern Israel on Oct 7.

“Children, their mothers and other women. Every one of them is a world in themselves,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, in a statement.

“But I stress to you, the families, and to you, citizens of Israel: We are committed to bringing back all our hostages.”

As well as the Israeli hostages, 10 Thais and one Filipino, who were taken captive at the same time, were also freed under a separate agreement, Qatari mediators said.

The military said the released hostages had undergone initial medical checks inside Israel and would be taken to hospitals where they would be reunited with their families.

The rest of a group of at least 50 Israeli hostages due to be exchanged under a Qatari-brokered agreement are expected to be freed in the coming days and more hostages could be added if the truce deal is extended.

“We couldn’t wait for the hours to pass,” said Ms Corinne Moshe, the daughter-in-law of released hostage 72-year-old Adina Moshe.

Her husband and his siblings were waiting at the hospital to reunite with their mother, who was captured by Hamas gunmen from Kibbutz Nir Oz, she told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

Corinne’s son, Erez, said he was waiting to see his grandmother.

“I miss her very, very much. I want her to be back already. I want to have dinner with her and the entire family again.”