Missiles sighted 15 nautical miles SW of Yemen's Mokha, says security firm Ambrey

Updated
Apr 27, 2024, 12:08 AM
Published
Apr 26, 2024, 11:53 PM

CAIRO - British security firm Ambrey said on Friday that three missiles had been sighted approximately 15 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Mokha.

"A Panama-flagged tanker, formerly UK-owned before its ownership changed in November 2023, was the closest vessel to the sighting," Ambrey's advisory note said.

"At the time of writing, the vessel's owner was Seychelles-registered and was engaged in Russia-linked trade. The tanker was en route from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India."

The note said the vessel was transmitting an Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal. REUTERS

