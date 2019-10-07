Meet Iraq's gongfu imam

SULAIMANIYA (REUTERS) - Hallo Mohammed Rasheed is a gongfu teacher in Iraq -- that is, when he's not at the local mosque leading prayers as an imam in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya. Both are all about discipline, he says.

There's no contradiction as far as he's concerned.

"This sport requires full commitment to the training and its exact timing. Religion encourages us to be committed. Prophet Muhammad says: 'Allah loves for those who do a job to do it with perfection'. This perfection comes only with full commitment with timings and training," he said.

Dilshad Kamal says he's won loads of awards with the help of God -- and the sheikh.

"What did the Prophet have during battle? He was training in a camp and his companions used to train with him, so that they were ready for battle."

Rasheed has trained nearly a hundred young people since he opened his centre in 2006.