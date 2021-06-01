Master politician who fights to the end

JERUSALEM • Mr Benjamin Netanyahu, who edged closer on Sunday to being toppled as Israel's premier, has headed the Jewish state's government for a record 12 consecutive years.

A hardliner who has repeatedly convinced voters that only he can keep Israel safe from threats including Palestinian militants and Iran, the wily 71-year-old, widely known as Bibi, has clung to power through several conflicts and political turmoil, despite also facing trial for alleged fraud, bribery and breach of trust - charges he denies.

Mr Netanyahu is the son of a historian who was active in right-wing Zionist groups, an ideological inheritance that helped shape the Premier's political career.

Addressing the World Holocaust Forum last year, Mr Netanyahu said the Jewish people must "always take seriously the threats of those who seek our destruction".

He warned Israelis "to confront threats even when they are small, and to always have the power to defend ourselves by ourselves".

An occasional cigar smoker with a husky voice and silver comb-over, the burly and square-jawed Mr Netanyahu has two sons with his wife Sara, and a daughter from a previous marriage. His brother Yonatan was the only Israeli soldier killed in a 1976 commando raid to free hostages at Uganda's Entebbe airport. Mr Netanyahu called the event "a very dramatic national experience" and "one of great personal consequence".

He was raised partly in the United States and graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His fluent English made him a fixture on US television, defending Israeli policies throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, exposure that raised his profile at home and abroad.

A sceptic of the Oslo Peace Accords, he became Likud's leader in 1993 and led the party to victory as Israel's youngest-ever prime minister in 1996, aged 46. He lost power in 1999, but regained it 10 years later and has not relinquished it since, despite being the first sitting Israeli prime minister indicted while in office.

In recent years, he has clinched historic normalisation agreements with four Arab states and rolled out a world-beating Covid-19 vaccination campaign. But he has not engaged in substantive peace talks with the Palestinians, who have been angered by a boom in expansion of Israel's West Bank settlements under his watch.

The latest developments follow weeks of escalating tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, which peaked in an 11-day exchange of rocket fire from Gaza and devastating Israeli air strikes that left at least 266 people dead.

Mr Netanyahu, who has long branded himself as "Mr Security", has also frequently warned of the threat posed by Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim group Hizbollah and its backer Iran. Thwarting Iran's alleged nuclear weapons programme has become a centrepiece of his foreign policy.

But he has on occasion angered allies. In one controversial episode, he addressed a joint session of the US Congress in 2015 without having been invited by then President Barack Obama - using the platform to condemn Mr Obama's nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Mr Obama wrote in his presidential memoir, A Promised Land, that Mr Netanyahu's "vision of himself as the chief defender of the Jewish people against calamity allowed him to justify almost anything that would keep him in power".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE