Massive blasts in Beirut port kill at least 100, injure thousands

Footage taken on Tuesday and filmed from a high-rise building shows a fireball exploding after an earlier explosion at the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut. The two huge blasts killed at least 100 people and wounded thousands, with the shock waves damaging buildings and hurling people from balconies. Rescuers were still searching for survivors under the rubble, and some of the victims were believed to have been hurled into the sea. Large quantities of Lebanon's grain and rice stocks were disintegrated in the conflagration, raising fears of food scarcities. The cause of the blasts is under investigation and all Beirut port officials who had overseen storage and security since 2014 have been placed under house arrest.