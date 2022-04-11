Mangroves thrive in this desert

Blue carbon refers to the carbon locked up in marine ecosystems such as mangroves and seagrass meadows. Mangroves can soak up three to four times more carbon than forests on land.

Jubail Mangrove Park also serves as a nursery for young fishes, sheltering them from predators out in the sea. At times, flamingos will flock on the outskirts of the mangroves.

In Singapore, the Avicennia marina is critically endangered, and is one of the rarer mangrove species. A few trees are found on the mainland, while the rest are on some of the southern islands.

Mr Fawaz said it is not easy for the mangrove population to naturally regenerate and multiply.

During fruiting season, only 5 per cent of the fallen pod-like seedlings will take root and grow, while the rest of the seeds will either be washed away by the tides or eaten by mangrove crabs - hence the need for human-assisted planting, he explained.

Mr Fawaz is employed by outdoor recreation firm Quest for Adventure, which early last year pledged to plant 50,000 mangrove trees across the emirates to mark the UAE's golden jubilee.

The planting process starts with plucking germinated seeds from the trees before they fall. The seeds will sit in freshwater until they split open to become seedlings. The planted seedlings will be left to grow in nurseries.

The saplings are planted in various forests across the emirates between September and March, with the help of visitors and students.

After completing its 50,000 trees project, Quest for Adventure will contribute to UAE's 100 million tree effort.

"We expected the government to announce 30 million trees, but they announced 100 million, a massive challenge. I was speaking to my boss the next day and I said, 'This is a new challenge. You and I have to save all the seeds that we can from now,'" said Mr Fawaz.

In February, the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative was launched to spur research and innovation in mangrove conservation. Soon, a state-of-the-art mangrove nursery for research and learning will be set up in the emirate.

One research area under the initiative is to develop genetic and planting methods to breed resilient strains of mangroves.

In a separate and high-tech planting project, drones are being used to drop mangrove seeds into Abu Dhabi's Mirfa lagoon.

Energy giant Engie and the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, alongside tech and imagery firm Distant Imagery, have planted more than 50,000 seeds to date since their Blue Carbon project started in 2020.

The drones were built by Distant Imagery. The project team first mapped the site and analysed environmental conditions to identify the most optimal planting locations within the lagoon.

A number of seeds were also made heavier by coating them with solid nutrients so that the "seed balls" can penetrate hard soil.

Each drone - a heavy-lift multicopter - can carry up to 25kg of seeds. It is equipped with varied dropping mechanisms based on the soil, elevation and tidal characteristics of the site.

Ms Florence Fontani, vice-president of communications and sustainability at Engie Africa, Middle East and Asia, said using drones to plant mangroves is a more efficient and less labour-intensive method, allowing the seeds to reach inaccessible corners of the lagoon.

"Sometimes, when people walk and plant manually, they may (unknowingly) destroy mangroves and plants that are already there."

Ms Fontani added that the success rate of the drone-planting efforts is between 35 and 43 per cent, and is expected to increase as drone technology improves over time, with artificial intelligence and other technologies. The drones also regularly track the saplings' growth using cameras and sensors.

The Blue Carbon project is preparing to plant more seeds from September this year.

Associate Professor Daniel Friess, a mangrove expert with the National University of Singapore's geography department, noted that the location of planting determines the success of mangrove restoration. "But ensuring that the physical conditions are suitable over large areas is challenging and takes a lot of planning and investment before any large-scale planting should occur," he added.