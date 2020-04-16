Mandate expires for Israel's Benny Gantz to form government

JERUSALEM (AFP) - The mandate given to Israeli parliament speaker Benny Gantz to form a government expired on Thursday (April 16), but talks were reportedly ongoing on an emergency alliance with his rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gantz, a centrist and Israel's former army chief, had been given a deadline of midnight by President Reuven Rivlin to reach a deal with Netanyahu.

Rivlin had said that if the sides failed to strike an accord, he would mandate Israel's parliament to select a candidate to form a government, a move that would likely prolong the country's unprecedented political deadlock.