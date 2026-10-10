Major Saudi conferences to proceed, organisers say, despite deadly airport attack

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Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 8, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS

RIYADH/DUBAI, Oct 10 - The organisers of two major Saudi energy and investment conferences said their events will go ahead this month and reassured visitors on security, after missile attacks on Riyadh's airport left four people dead and an airliner heavily damaged this week.

The attacks led to widespread flight disruptions, with people taking land routes or circuitous alternative flights. The UK, France and Germany have warned their citizens to avoid Riyadh.

Riyadh is sticking to plans to convene global events and trying to draw in investment even amid escalating war with the Iran-backed Houthis in neighbouring Yemen that has seen the kingdom attacked dozens of times over the past weeks.

Organisers of the World Petroleum Congress, set to host top global oil executives and policymakers from Sunday to Thursday, said it would proceed as planned with foreign leaders and ministers in attendance, an email sent to delegates said.

"Your comfort is our priority," it said, noting that alternative routes to Riyadh, including via a four-hour drive from Dammam on the kingdom's eastern coast, were available.

Italian Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin on Friday said he would not fly to Riyadh for the International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting, an event on WPC's sidelines, but would participate via video link.

The Future Investment Initiative, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom's flagship investment conference a decade ago, would also proceed as planned from October 26-29, organisers said.

"Safety and well-being remain our highest priority," a statement attributed to FII CEO Maha Al Saud said.

"Comprehensive security measures will be in place at Riyadh's airports, our conference venues and official hotels, with coordinated arrangements for participants' transportation," it said.

Chief executives of some of the world's biggest financial institutions such as JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Citi's Jane Fraser were on the list of expected attendees. Citi and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Houthis have said airliners should avoid Saudi airspace, declaring it a zone of military operations after the Saudi-backed Yemeni government launched an offensive against the group earlier this month.

Germany's Lufthansa has suspended Riyadh flights through October 16 while Gulf carriers Etihad Airways and Flydubai have cancelled flights to and from the Saudi capital scheduled for October 10.

Saudi Arabia has responded to Houthi attacks with a wave of strikes on missile launcher sites, vowing to protect the kingdom, and says it has intercepted many ballistic missiles fired by the group. REUTERS