Container explosion occurs on ship docked at Jebel Ali port in Dubai

DUBAI (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - A container exploded on a commercial ship docked at Jebel Ali port in Dubai, the government-run Dubai Media Office (DMO) said in a tweet late on Wednesday (July 7).

No injuries were reported, the media office said.

The port is the Middle East’s largest.

Civil defence are working to put out the blaze, DMO officials said.

The explosion is said to have been heard across the city, the region's trade hub.

Videos on social media showed fire and debris from the blast scattered around the port.

