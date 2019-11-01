Life returns to normal in Beirut as banks open

BEIRUT (DPA) - Life returned to normal in the Lebanese capital Beirut as banks opened their doors to customers on Friday (Nov 1) for the first time since they were forced to closed as anti-government protesters paralysed the country.

Dozens of people were seen gathering outside different banks. Shops and businesses were also opened and heavy traffic returned to Beirut and its outskirts.

Nationwide protests started on Oct 17 - where demonstrators accused the country's political class of mismanagement and corruption - forcing banks, schools and universities to shut their doors.

"We are trying to meet the customers' transactions but there are certain limits on exchanging Lebanese currency to US dollars," a bank clerk said. Even before the demonstrations began, there was a short supply of dollars in the market.

The Lebanese pound stood at 1,507 to the US dollar two weeks ago. When banks were closed, currency exchange offices traded the US dollar at over 1,800 Lebanese pounds.

President Michel Aoun pledged on Thursday to name a new prime minister to form a government that would meet the expectations of the people, especially anti-government protesters. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his resignation.