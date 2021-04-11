Life in UAE slowly returns to normal but caution rules ahead of Ramadan

Social gatherings and iftar tents are banned while mosques must close immediately after tarawih prayers. These are some of the restrictions the United Arab Emirates has imposed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic as the Muslim country gears up for the start of Ramadan on Tuesday.

To a large extent, the UAE has achieved remarkable success in taming the virus. It was one of the first in the world to kick-start its vaccination campaign and has now immunised more than half of its 10-million-strong population to become the second most vaccinated country after Israel.