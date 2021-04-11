Life in UAE creeps back to normal but Covid-19 cases remain stubbornly high

A children’s playground in Dubai.
A children’s playground in Dubai.PHOTO: SANA ALTAF
Sana Altaf
  • Published
    32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

DUBAI - Social gatherings and Iftar tents are banned while mosques must close immediately after Tarawih prayers. These are some of the restrictions the United Arab Emirates has imposed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic as the Muslim country gears up for the start of Ramadan next Tuesday.

To a large extent, the UAE has achieved remarkable success in taming the virus. It was one of the first in the world to kickstart its vaccination campaign and has now immunised more than half of its 10-million-strong population to become the second most vaccinated country after Israel. Still, authorities are not taking their chances with the number of cases hovering stubbornly at around 2,000 a day.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 