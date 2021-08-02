Lebanon's hardship continues, a year after catastrophic blast

BEIRUT • On Aug 4 last year, a fire at the Beirut port ignited one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. It disfigured the city, took more than 200 lives and shattered Lebanon's psyche.

The blast was felt as far away as Cyprus, and the destruction is hard to fathom. But if one thing can outweigh what happened to Lebanon that day, it is what has not happened since.

Not one culprit has been put on trial, jailed or even identified. Victims' families have received no apology or explanation from those at the top. The reforms demanded are a dead letter, and a new government promised last September has yet to materialise.

With a tail-spinning economy, a health sector ravaged by Covid-19 and a future stunted by an intensifying brain drain, Lebanon was already well on its way to collapse before last Aug 4.

Yet the cataclysmic blast that shocked the world and sowed the kind of devastation caused by wars and natural disasters did not mark the end of the free fall.

"We thought that was rock bottom. How could it get worse?" said Ms Rima Rantisi, a lecturer at the American University of Beirut.

On that ill-fated Tuesday last year, hundreds of tonnes of poorly stored ammonium nitrate caught fire and caused what has been described as one of the largest ever non-nuclear explosions. Footage of the fireball erupting and the white blast mushroom soaring skywards and tearing through the city drew comparisons with Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Whatever sparked the initial fire, it was the chain of irresponsibility and graft that allowed such hazardous material to be stored so near the city centre for six years that drew the public's fury.

"What became clear to me then... is that the people who run the country are criminals and murderers," Ms Rantisi said. "As long as they are in power, nothing will get better."

The blast killed 214 people, wounded thousands, and made tens of thousands homeless.

Musician Julia Sabra says she and her boyfriend are "still terrified of any sound" after moving back into their renovated home.

The Lebanese have had little reprieve over the past two years.

Early last year, coronavirus lockdowns snuffed out the last flickers of a protest movement that had kindled the ardent hope that Lebanon's days of hereditary barons were numbered.

Financial disaster has stripped the Lebanese pound of 90 per cent of its value and trapped depositors' dollars in banks.

"Before the blast, the economic collapse had started, as had the health crisis," says Ms Karlen Hitti Karam, whose husband, brother and cousin were killed in the port inferno. "The same people caused all of this. We lost everything."

Meanwhile, families of victims are organising a religious service at the port to mark the anniversary on Wednesday, while activists are planning anti-government demonstrations.

The public has been enraged by the lack of justice. The first judge tasked with investigating the blast summoned former ministers for interrogation and was removed as a result. His successor's attempt to do the same was met with fresh stalling tactics by parliamentarians recently.

After defaulting on its debt last year, Lebanon can now barely provide citizens with two hours of electricity a day. Health officials who turned off air conditioning in hospital wards weeks ago despite the sweltering summer heat warn that life-saving equipment will soon follow.

Mr Bernard Hage, best known by his moniker "Art of Boo", has chronicled Lebanon's shocking decline in hundreds of cartoons collected in a recently released book.

"I really see it now as a dystopia, it's the only word I have to describe Lebanon," Mr Hage said.

Lebanon now has all the trappings of a failed state, but for Ms Rantisi and Mr Hage, it is not completely hopeless.

The solidarity that sprouted in the explosion's aftermath shows that the spirit of the 2019 uprising is still at work. Candidates close to the protest movement have swept aside traditional parties in recent trade union elections.

The anger over the state's responsibility for the blast and the victims' determination to ensure justice is served are also intact.

Mr Hage pins his hopes on local and international pressure combining for the investigation to put at least one member of Lebanon's untouchables behind bars.

"If this port explosion is capable of taking just one of them down... I think it will be the first domino that will cause the rest of the system to fall," he said.

