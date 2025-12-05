Lebanon says ceasefire talks aim primarily at halting Israel's hostilities

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A civil defence member stands on rubble at a damaged site after Israel's military said it struck targets in two southern Lebanese towns on Thursday, in Jbaa southern Lebanon, December 4, 2025. REUTERS/Ali Hankir

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Dec 5 that ceasefire talks with Israel are primarily aimed at stopping Israeli hostilities on Lebanese territory, after the Israeli prime minister's office said it seeks economic cooperation.

Israel and Lebanon entered a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement last year, but Israel has not halted strikes against Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.

On Wednesday, officials from both sides said civilian envoys had been sent to the military committee that monitors their ceasefire, in a step that broadens the scope of their discussions.

Israel said its representative was dispatched to Lebanon to help lay the groundwork for a relationship and potential economic cooperation.

"These negotiations are mainly aimed at stopping the hostile actions carried out by Israel on Lebanese territory, securing the return of the captives, scheduling the withdrawal from the occupied areas, and resolving the disputed points along the Blue Line," Aoun said in a statement on Friday, referring to the U.N.-mapped line that separates Israel from Lebanon.

He also told a visiting U.N. Security Council delegation that Lebanon welcomes any country willing to keep forces in the south to support the army after UNIFIL, the long-running peacekeeping mission, withdraws at the end of 2026, adding that several states have already expressed interest. REUTERS