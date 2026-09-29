Lebanon PM pushes for further implementation of Israel deal in Rubio meeting

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Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam (left) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the US State Department on Sept 28.

WASHINGTON - Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sept 28 called for the further implementation of a framework agreement with Israel in his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

Tehran-backed Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the broader Middle East war in March 2026 by attacking Israel, which responded with massive air strikes and a ground invasion that Lebanon says has killed more than 4,300 people.

Lebanon and Israel concluded a framework agreement in June under US auspices, providing for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and the disarmament of Hezbollah, but its implementation has stalled.

In a statement, Salam’s office said that in his meeting with Rubio, he “stressed the need to move to the stage of implementation of the tripartite framework and translation of the principles of reciprocity and phased implementation into practical steps and tangible results on the ground, leading to the restoration of Lebanon’s full sovereignty, the achievement of a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, and the confinement of weapons to the state throughout its territory.”

In a post on X, Rubio said he reaffirmed “strong US support as Lebanon implements the Trilateral Framework – the only path to a durable peace with Israel.”

“The United States stands with a sovereign Lebanon, free from Hezbollah and Iranian influence,” he added.

The agreement also involves the deployment of the Lebanese army to the south, starting in test areas known as “pilot zones.”

Earlier in September, US ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa visited one of the “pilot zones” that recently came under Lebanese military control “to assess conditions on the ground and see firsthand the progress and challenges” there.

Salam “called for the establishment of a credible verification mechanism to monitor implementation and ensure compliance with the commitments” and stressed the importance of continued US support to the Lebanese military, tasked with the difficult mission of disarming Hezbollah.

The militant group refuses to lay down its weapons, and Israel still carries out strikes on Lebanon and occupies a swath of its south despite the agreement.

On Sept 28, Lebanon reported a large explosion set off by the Israeli army in the southern town of Mansouri, with the military saying it had completed an operation there and dismantled “terrorist” infrastructure. AFP