Lebanese protest over dire living conditions

A Lebanese army soldier scuffling with a supporter of the country's Christian parties trying to open the Northern Highway during a protest in northern Beirut on Monday against the collapsing Lebanese pound and soaring inflation. Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Lebanon to protest against dire living conditions. A protester was shot and killed during unrest in the city of Tripoli overnight, security and medical sources said yesterday. The Lebanese pound has plummeted since last October, with the country sinking deeper into a financial crisis that has resulted in price hikes, fuelled unrest as well as locked depositors out of their US dollar savings. In a circular late on Sunday, the central bank said foreign exchange dealers could not sell US dollars for more than 3,200 Lebanese pounds. The currency has slumped from the official peg of 1,507.5 Lebanese pounds per US dollar since October.