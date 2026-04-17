Lebanese officials had ‘good’ meeting with IMF, finance minister says

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Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said his government remained committed to working towards a lending programme.

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– Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber on April 16 said that his government had good meetings this week with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and remained committed to working towards a lending programme.

Current events, including massive strikes by Israel on Lebanon, had delayed the process, Mr Jaber told Reuters on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, but he added that officials were committed to moving forward on steps needed to secure a programme.

“Our aim as a government is to reach an agreement with the IMF on a programme,” Mr Jaber said. “We will start with an SLA (staff-level agreement) and then progress to a programme.”

He said the war is estimated to have caused US$7 billion (S$8.91 billion) in damages. It was unclear how much further damage had been inflicted, but it was huge, Mr Jaber added.

Mr Jaber said Lebanon was working with the World Bank to provide a rapid damage assessment, but added that the attacks had to stop first. Israeli forces destroyed a major bridge on April 16 and last week’s strikes on Beirut came with no warning.

The sides agreed to a 10-day ceasefire earlier on April 16 aimed at halting a conflict between Israel and the Iran-aligned Lebanese group Hezbollah that was reignited by the US-Israeli war against Iran. REUTERS