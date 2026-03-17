Lebanese army says five soldiers wounded in Israeli strike in south Lebanon

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Smoke rises after Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, amid escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Marjayoun, Lebanon, March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher

BEIRUT, March 17 - Five Lebanese soldiers were wounded, two critically, in an Israeli air strike in the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said on Tuesday, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

The soldiers, struck while travelling by car and motorcycle, were taken to hospital, it said in a post on X.

The strike comes amid intensifying Israeli attacks across Lebanon, which have killed more than 880 people and displaced over a million, according to Lebanese authorities.

The Lebanese army has also reported casualties in recent days, including an incident earlier this month in which three soldiers were among those killed in Israeli strikes, according to the army.

Israel's military, which has occupied five positions in southern Lebanon since a November 2024 ceasefire with Hezbollah, sent additional forces into the country after the Shi'ite Muslim group fired a salvo of rockets on March 2, dragging Lebanon into the expanding U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned Lebanon that it could face territorial losses unless Hezbollah was disarmed. REUTERS