News analysis
Latest flare-up in the Gulf seen as warning from Iran
Strike on Israeli-linked tanker likely part of broader confrontation
Tensions are growing between Western governments and Iran after an oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned company was attacked by self-destructing "suicide" drones off the coast of Oman, killing two of its crew and seriously damaging the vessel.
The United States, Israel and Britain have all accused Iran of being culpable. A British maritime security guard and a Romanian crew member were killed in the attack.