Latest flare-up between the US and Iran: Will there be major escalation or just more of the same stand-off?

Iranians collecting food supplies near the port’s damaged warehouse on Sept 6 after a US military strike earlier in the week on Kuhestak, Sirik county, in Iran.

LONDON – With the midterm electoral campaign now in full swing in the US, the Trump administration is clearly trying to divert attention away from its six-month-long military showdown with Iran.

US President Donald Trump, in recent comments to the media, claimed that the renewed fighting between Iran and the US will not last “too long”. Vice-President J.D. Vance went even further by denying that the fighting in the Gulf can even be called “a war”.