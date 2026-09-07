News analysis
Latest flare-up between the US and Iran: Will there be major escalation or just more of the same stand-off?
- The US has escalated its military actions by striking Iranian oil tankers and threatening to destroy more, signalling a harsher stance in the Gulf amid ongoing tensions.
- Iran warns of a new, more aggressive response to US attacks, with some leaders pushing to expand the conflict to impact global oil markets.
- Israel is preparing defensively for possible Iranian attacks, as political motives intertwine with security concerns ahead of upcoming elections.
AI generated
LONDON – With the midterm electoral campaign now in full swing in the US, the Trump administration is clearly trying to divert attention away from its six-month-long military showdown with Iran.
US President Donald Trump, in recent comments to the media, claimed that the renewed fighting between Iran and the US will not last “too long”. Vice-President J.D. Vance went even further by denying that the fighting in the Gulf can even be called “a war”.