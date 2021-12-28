Large bird flu outbreak in Israel kills 2,000 wild cranes

JERUSALEM • A bird flu outbreak has killed more than 2,000 wild cranes on a reserve in Israel, an unusually high toll for the seasonal flu, the parks authority said.

In addition to the 2,000 dead, another 10,000 are believed to be infected, specialist Ohad Hatsofe at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority said on Sunday.

The virus affects Israel annually, but this year's outbreak is much larger than previous years, said Dr Uri Naveh, a senior scientist at the authority.

He described the number of dead cranes as exceptional.

Like in every year, roughly 100,000 wild cranes have reached Israel since October, most stopping in the Hula Valley, an important point on their migratory path towards Africa. More than 40,000 cranes are estimated to have remained in the area.

The avian flu ravaging the crane population, H5N1, has been detected in some chicken populations in northern Israel, said the country's agriculture ministry, which has suspended egg sales from affected farms.

It is rare for H5N1 to spread among humans, but there have been past outbreaks.

According to the World Health Organisation, H5N1 has killed more than 450 people, mainly in Indonesia, Egypt and Vietnam, since 2003.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE