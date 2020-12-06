Kuwait's voter 'uprising' ousts more than half of Parliament

None of the 28 women candidates were elected, including the only female member of the outgoing chamber

KUWAIT CITY (BLOOMBERG) - Kuwaiti voters replaced more than half of the sitting Parliament, dealing a blow to pro-government forces, women and liberals in a result that's seen as a protest against the performance of the outgoing chamber.

The incoming legislature will have 31 new members, including 22 who have never served in Parliament.

Tribal members made strong gains while opposition candidates also won more seats.

Liberals fared poorly and many leading pro-government legislators failed to retain their seats.

Sectarian candidates also lost out on their re-election bids.

"I'm very happy with the results of last night's election," said Mr Hanouf Al-Omran, a senior engineer at Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

"They translated how much Kuwaitis are disillusioned with a group of lawmakers who for a long time had no achievements, which Kuwait and Kuwaitis deserve."

Some 568,000 Kuwaitis, just under half of the citizen population, were eligible to choose from 326 candidates, and the parliamentary turnover rate was similar to 2016.

Pollsters reported a high turnout in the key Opec member, which punches above its weight in mediating regional disputes, including the rift between regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia and major natural gas exporter Qatar.

The results are "shocking and send expressive messages", political science professor Abdullah Al-Shayji at Kuwait University, said on Twitter.

The people's "uprising" at the ballot boxes, during a pandemic, "and the fall of many lawmakers due to their positions and closeness to the government, are lessons for lawmakers and all governments," he said, describing the outcome as a "new dawn".

Kuwait is facing a record budget deficit, and the International Monetary Fund expects gross domestic product to contract more than 8 per cent this year.

The election was held at a critical moment for an economy reeling from lower oil prices, the coronavirus pandemic and stalled reform.

But rescue efforts are stuck as a government appointed by Kuwait's ruler and lawmakers with enough power to probe and delay legislation disagree over the best way forward.

The nation's financial plight was often a sideshow in campaigning, as candidates pledged to write off personal loans or protect salaries even though the Treasury is running short of cash and Parliament has blocked plans to borrow overseas.

A loosely aligned opposition has largely boycotted elections since 2012 to protest changes to the election law.

It includes Sunni Islamists, liberals and tribal representatives who want more powers for elected lawmakers.

The government says the current voting system ensures accountability while safeguarding stability.

"The formation of the new government is now most important," said Mr Ayed Al-Manna, a political analyst and columnist.

"If the new formation is accepted socially and politically by the majority, that means progress going forward. But at the same time, for this government to achieve its goals they must be qualified ministers."

In accordance with the Constitution, the government resigned on Sunday and a new Cabinet will be formed before the new Parliament's inauguration on Dec 15.