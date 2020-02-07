Kushner blames Palestinian leader for spike in violence

UNITED NATIONS, United States (AFP) - President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner blamed Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Thursday (Feb 6) for a spike in violence in Israel following the unveiling of a new US Middle East peace plan.

Kushner, architect of the controversial proposal that has been rejected by the Palestinians, said Abbas "does have a responsibility" for the escalation in unrest after the unveiling on Jan 28.

"He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan," Kushner told reporters after briefing UN Security Council members behind closed doors in New York.

"He rejected the plan before he even saw it," Kushner continued.

"I think that he was surprised with how good the plan was for the Palestinian people but he locked himself into a position before it came out and I don't know why he did that," he added.

A car-ramming targeting Israeli troops in Jerusalem wounded 14 people on Thursday, while two Palestinians were shot dead in clashes in the occupied West Bank.

A third person was killed by Israeli officers inside the Old City in east Jerusalem after firing on police, Israeli officials said.

A spokesman for Abbas blamed Trump's peace proposal for the unrest.

"There is a long history of the Palestinian leadership paying the families of terrorists, inciting intifadas when they don't get their way," said Kushner.

"I just think the international community has grown very tired of that behaviour," he added.

Kushner described the two-hour-long talks with the Council's 14 other members as "very constructive."

Kushner's plan was rejected last Saturday by the Arab League and by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Monday.

It makes numerous concessions to Israel, proposing the establishment of a Palestinian capital in Abu Dis, a suburb of Jerusalem. The Palestinians have long sought the whole of east Jerusalem as their capital.

The US proposal also gives consent for the annexation of Israeli settlements as well as the Jordan Valley, Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967.

The Palestinians, who have strongly criticised Trump's plan, have indicated they plan to submit a draft resolution through Tunisia, a non-permanent member of the Security Council.